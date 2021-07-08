Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
