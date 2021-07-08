JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th.

JD opened at GBX 979.60 ($12.80) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

