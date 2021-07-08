Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.