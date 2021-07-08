Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€113.10” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.55 ($97.11).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €75.22 ($88.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.47. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.32 ($54.49) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

