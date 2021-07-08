John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
HTD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
