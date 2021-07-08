John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

HTD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

