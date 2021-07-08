Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

