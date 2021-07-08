Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $172.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

