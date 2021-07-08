Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

