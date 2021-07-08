Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $205,000 in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKX opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70. POSCO has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

