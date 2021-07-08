Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,049 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SYNNEX by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.04.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

