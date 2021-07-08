Joseph Gebbia Sells 145,833 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $248,984,779.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.