JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €212.10 ($249.53) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €215.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

