JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 177.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMK opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

