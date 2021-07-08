JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,221 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $657.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

