JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 82,475 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

