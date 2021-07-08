JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
China Life Insurance Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
