JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

