JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

