JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,644. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.