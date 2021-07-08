JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,644. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
