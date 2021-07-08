K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 26,583 Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,965,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

