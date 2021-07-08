K2 Principal Fund L.P. Cuts Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,694,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.