K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 2.06% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,925,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PGRW stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.