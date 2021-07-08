K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $458,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,473,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

