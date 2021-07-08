K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 1,956,600 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,694,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CIXX stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

