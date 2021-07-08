KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 60,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,253. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

