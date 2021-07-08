Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.