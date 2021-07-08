KARMA (KARMA) Hits One Day Volume of $2,549.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00110560 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

