Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,216 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 348,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $224.00 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

