Karp Capital Management Corp Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $157,498,934 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

GOOG stock opened at $2,601.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,444.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,612.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

