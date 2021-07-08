Karp Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,520.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,279.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

