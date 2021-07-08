Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,601.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,444.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,612.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.