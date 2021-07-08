Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 732 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $350.49 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.