Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $313.13 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.53% of PriceSmart worth $313,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.59. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

