Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Omega Flex worth $186,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFLX traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $146.82. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.86. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

