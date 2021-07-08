Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,206 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $279,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

