Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $573,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $423.84. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

