Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 217,184 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,184 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $367,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $8.23 on Thursday, hitting $458.31. 4,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.