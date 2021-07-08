Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

C opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

