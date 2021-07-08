Kellogg (NYSE:K) Trading 0.6% Higher

Kellogg (NYSE:K)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.55. 1,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,082,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $40,259,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

