Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.04 Million in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

