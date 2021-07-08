Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 303,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,827,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

