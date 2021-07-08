Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,391 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

