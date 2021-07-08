Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.65 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI opened at $26.27 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

