Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €242.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €242.00 ($284.71) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €195.71 ($230.25).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €206.90 ($243.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 144.58.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

