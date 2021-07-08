Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

