KickToken [new] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and $1.47 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00928232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044262 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,498,299,648 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

