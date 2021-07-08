Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$93.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

