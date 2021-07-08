Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

