Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Kimco Realty worth $129,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

