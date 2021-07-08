Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:KGP traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.65 ($1.09). 36,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.45. Kingspan Group has a one year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £151.58 million and a P/E ratio of 40.92.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.