Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $182.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.67.

KNSL stock opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

